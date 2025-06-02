Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes $904,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after buying an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,698,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870,041 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.44 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

