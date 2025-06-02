Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,001 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,780 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Autodesk worth $108,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $295.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.86 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.02.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

