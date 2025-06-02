Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after purchasing an additional 842,335 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 743,111 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,539,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.83. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

