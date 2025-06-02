Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 503 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 3.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $11,330,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $162.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.13.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

