Aua Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $128.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

