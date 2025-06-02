Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,439 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

