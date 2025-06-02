9,245 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $141.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

