Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $269.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.42 and its 200 day moving average is $266.20. The company has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.