Moller Wealth Partners Has $1.76 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moller Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%
SCHA stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
