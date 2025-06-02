Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2%

EOG Resources stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

