Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 25,469 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 620,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 140,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 692,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

