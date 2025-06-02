GAMMA Investing LLC Has $91.84 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19,616.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $91,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 906.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ferguson by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Ferguson by 259.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $182.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.70. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.84%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

