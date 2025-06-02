Czech National Bank Has $19.82 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

AON Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $372.08 on Monday. Aon plc has a one year low of $278.60 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

