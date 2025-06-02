Czech National Bank Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.