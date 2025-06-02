Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 223,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

