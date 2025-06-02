GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12,489.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855,049 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $94,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.45 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,884 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

