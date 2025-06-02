Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7%

IAU stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.