Green Energy Stocks To Research – May 30th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that produce or distribute power from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal or biofuels. They represent equity in businesses committed to reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 704,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,062. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,498,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,077. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ:NWTN traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 267,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,676. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

See Also