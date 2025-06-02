Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,328 shares of company stock valued at $38,419,222 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $365.43 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

