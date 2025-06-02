Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $136.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average of $125.17. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $138.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

