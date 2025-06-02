GAMMA Investing LLC Has $107.02 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1,926.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 503,145 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $107,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $5,691,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 80,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,585.68. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.