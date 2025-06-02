Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 10,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,085,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $170.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,159 shares of company stock valued at $26,534,426. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

