Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,572 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the airline’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.34 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,670 shares of company stock worth $464,944 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Melius upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

