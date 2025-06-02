Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,635 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,000. T-Mobile US accounts for about 7.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.4%

TMUS stock opened at $242.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

