Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $143.82 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average is $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,573.60. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,734,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

