Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $37.66 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

