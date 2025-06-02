Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.35.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $212.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average of $172.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

