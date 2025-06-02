Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,491 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of NTR opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
