Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 2,043 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 139.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

