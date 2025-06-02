Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 3,235 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Biohaven comprises 0.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 319.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $14.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

