Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 13,120.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 66,781 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Landstar System by 151.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.4%

LSTR stock opened at $137.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.42.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

