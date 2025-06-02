C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Trimmed by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $134,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $102,174,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 748,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,582,000 after buying an additional 593,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

