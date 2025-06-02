Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VPU stock opened at $176.49 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $146.45 and a one year high of $180.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

