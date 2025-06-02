3,284 Shares in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,641,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTEC opened at $97.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $101.85.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

