3,284 Shares in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,641,000.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
VTEC opened at $97.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $101.85.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.