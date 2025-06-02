Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes $5.02 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 109,960.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

