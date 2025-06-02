Sweeney & Michel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

EFAV stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $84.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

