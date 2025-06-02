Sweeney & Michel LLC Buys Shares of 5,540 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 173.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 166,860.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.68 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

