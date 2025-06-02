Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 2.1%

BATS BFEB opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

