Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Down 42.9% in May

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 1.2%

FTCO opened at $3.00 on Monday. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.