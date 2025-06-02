Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the April 30th total of 413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Intelligent Group Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of INTJ stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Intelligent Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.
About Intelligent Group
