Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the April 30th total of 413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intelligent Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of INTJ stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Intelligent Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Get Intelligent Group alerts:

About Intelligent Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.