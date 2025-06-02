Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Short Interest Update

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Even Herd Long Short ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EHLS opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.96. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.
About Even Herd Long Short ETF
