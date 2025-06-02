AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Up 90.0% in May

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Down 0.2%
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,274,000.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
