Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,624 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $113.89 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

