Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Drops By 41.7%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $232,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

