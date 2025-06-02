Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Drops By 41.7%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.44.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
