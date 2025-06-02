Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,262 shares of company stock worth $106,599,765. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,202.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,059.27 and a 200 day moving average of $976.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,215.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

