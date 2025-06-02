American National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

American National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.84. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

