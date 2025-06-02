Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.