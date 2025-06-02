Czech National Bank Buys 10,806 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $72,269,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of D opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

