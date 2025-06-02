Czech National Bank Acquires 328 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,729.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,899.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,954.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,274.55 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

