Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $256.79 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

